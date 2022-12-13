Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene

Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of James

Palmer to the position of Secretary for the Environment and

Chief Executive, Ministry for the

Environment.

The Ministry for the Environment

is the Government’s primary advisor on environmental

issues, including managing the climate change

response.

The Secretary for the Environment is

responsible for providing strategic leadership of the

Ministry for the Environment’s functions including policy

advice and implementation, stewardship and monitoring. As

steward for the environment, the Ministry takes a long-term

perspective on environmental issues.

“I’m very

pleased to appoint Mr Palmer to this role,” Ms Quilter

said.

“He is an experienced, proven leader and his

background has prepared him well to lead the Ministry for

the Environment.”

Mr Palmer is currently the Chief

Executive of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, a role he has

held since June 2017. Mr Palmer has spent much of his career

in agencies with an environmental or natural resource focus.

These roles include a brief period as Acting Chief Executive

at the Environmental Protection Agency, Deputy Secretary

(Sector Strategy) at Ministry for the Environment, Director

Strategy Systems and Science Policy at the Ministry for

Primary Industries and Director Strategy (Strategy

Development) at the Ministry of Agriculture and

Forestry.

Ms Quilter said Mr Palmer has a rare mix of

both central government experience in policy development and

providing advice to Ministers, and the implementation of

environmental policy through local government.

Mr

Palmer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from

the University of Otago.

He has been appointed for

five years from 1 March 2023.

Biography

Mr

Palmer is currently Chief Executive Officer at Hawke’s Bay

Regional Council. Prior to this (2016-2017) he was Group

Manager Strategic Development at the council.

In 2015

he was Acting Chief Executive of the Environmental

Protection Authority.

For three years (2012-2015) Mr

Palmer was Deputy Secretary (Sector Strategy) at the

Ministry for the Environment.

From 2008 to 2012 Mr

Palmer held a number of director roles, including Director

Strategy, Systems and Science Policy, at the Ministry of

Primary Industries, or the Ministry of Agriculture and

Forestry, which it was called up to 2012.

He spent

three years (2005-2008) in the Office of the Minister of

Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity, including

the role of chief of staff.

Mr Palmer was project

manager at Esk Hydro Power Ltd (2003-2005) and a research

fellow at the Ecologic Foundation (2004-2005).

In 2003

he worked in the UK Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit as a

policy intern.

From 2001 to 2003 Mr Palmer was a

senior private secretary in the Office of the Deputy Prime

Minister and Minister of Economic, Industry and Regional

Development, Customs, Associate Minister of Health.

He

was a senior private secretary in the Office of the Minister

of Customs and Consumer Affairs, Associate Minister of

Economic Development, Environment and Conservation from 1999

to

2001.

© Scoop Media















