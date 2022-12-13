Deputy Public Service Commissioner Ms Helene
Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of James
Palmer to the position of Secretary for the Environment and
Chief Executive, Ministry for the
Environment.
The Ministry for the Environment
is the Government’s primary advisor on environmental
issues, including managing the climate change
response.
The Secretary for the Environment is
responsible for providing strategic leadership of the
Ministry for the Environment’s functions including policy
advice and implementation, stewardship and monitoring. As
steward for the environment, the Ministry takes a long-term
perspective on environmental issues.
“I’m very
pleased to appoint Mr Palmer to this role,” Ms Quilter
said.
“He is an experienced, proven leader and his
background has prepared him well to lead the Ministry for
the Environment.”
Mr Palmer is currently the Chief
Executive of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, a role he has
held since June 2017. Mr Palmer has spent much of his career
in agencies with an environmental or natural resource focus.
These roles include a brief period as Acting Chief Executive
at the Environmental Protection Agency, Deputy Secretary
(Sector Strategy) at Ministry for the Environment, Director
Strategy Systems and Science Policy at the Ministry for
Primary Industries and Director Strategy (Strategy
Development) at the Ministry of Agriculture and
Forestry.
Ms Quilter said Mr Palmer has a rare mix of
both central government experience in policy development and
providing advice to Ministers, and the implementation of
environmental policy through local government.
Mr
Palmer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from
the University of Otago.
He has been appointed for
five years from 1 March 2023.
Biography
Mr
Palmer is currently Chief Executive Officer at Hawke’s Bay
Regional Council. Prior to this (2016-2017) he was Group
Manager Strategic Development at the council.
In 2015
he was Acting Chief Executive of the Environmental
Protection Authority.
For three years (2012-2015) Mr
Palmer was Deputy Secretary (Sector Strategy) at the
Ministry for the Environment.
From 2008 to 2012 Mr
Palmer held a number of director roles, including Director
Strategy, Systems and Science Policy, at the Ministry of
Primary Industries, or the Ministry of Agriculture and
Forestry, which it was called up to 2012.
He spent
three years (2005-2008) in the Office of the Minister of
Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity, including
the role of chief of staff.
Mr Palmer was project
manager at Esk Hydro Power Ltd (2003-2005) and a research
fellow at the Ecologic Foundation (2004-2005).
In 2003
he worked in the UK Prime Minister’s Strategy Unit as a
policy intern.
From 2001 to 2003 Mr Palmer was a
senior private secretary in the Office of the Deputy Prime
Minister and Minister of Economic, Industry and Regional
Development, Customs, Associate Minister of Health.
He
was a senior private secretary in the Office of the Minister
of Customs and Consumer Affairs, Associate Minister of
Economic Development, Environment and Conservation from 1999
to
2001.
