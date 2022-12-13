See Your 2022 PlayStation Gaming Stats With This Handy Page

PlayStation’s version of Spotify Wrapped is here, letting users look back at 2022 and discover which games they played the most and how many total hours they spent playing.

The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up lets anyone on PS4 or PS5 access their highlights from the past year, which includes number of games played, total hours played, number of trophies earned, and number of PlayStation Plus monthly games downloaded. These stats will continue to track through the end of 2022, so whatever figures you see today could change before the start of the new year.

What do your PlayStation 2022 stats look like?

Users who complete all sections of the Wrap-Up will get a voucher code to redeem an Astro Bot avatar. There are six in all, and they will be themed around your personal stats. Codes can be redeemed by others, so Sony is encouraging users to share with friends. You don’t have to go through the process to get the codes, though, as Wario64 on Twitter already did that for you.

Free Astro Bot avatars codes for PSN:

C5CD-C2NJ-R239 Wrap-Up 2022

CPDR-JFN9-TJA2 Action-Adventure

H75N-8HNP-H5EP Fighting

MNNX-CXNG-L6GB Driving/Racing

BA5N-RNNE-P3EK Shooter

2LJB-8JND-4H9G Sports pic.twitter.com/n6hzvz9TNg — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 13, 2022

The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is available to anyone who has a registered PSN account and played PS4 or PS5 games for at least 10 hours between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. If your stats aren’t showing up, that could be because users must have consented to “Full Data” collection from the system settings.

Visit that PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up page to dig into your personal stats.

