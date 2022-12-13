Categories
Gaming

See Your 2022 PlayStation Gaming Stats With This Handy Page


PlayStation’s version of Spotify Wrapped is here, letting users look back at 2022 and discover which games they played the most and how many total hours they spent playing.

The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up lets anyone on PS4 or PS5 access their highlights from the past year, which includes number of games played, total hours played, number of trophies earned, and number of PlayStation Plus monthly games downloaded. These stats will continue to track through the end of 2022, so whatever figures you see today could change before the start of the new year.

What do your PlayStation 2022 stats look like?
What do your PlayStation 2022 stats look like?

Users who complete all sections of the Wrap-Up will get a voucher code to redeem an Astro Bot avatar. There are six in all, and they will be themed around your personal stats. Codes can be redeemed by others, so Sony is encouraging users to share with friends. You don’t have to go through the process to get the codes, though, as Wario64 on Twitter already did that for you.

The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is available to anyone who has a registered PSN account and played PS4 or PS5 games for at least 10 hours between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. If your stats aren’t showing up, that could be because users must have consented to “Full Data” collection from the system settings.

Visit that PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up page to dig into your personal stats.

2022 is coming to an end, and here at GameSpot, we’ve rounded up our Top 10 Best Games Of 2022, including Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Immortality, Marvel Snap, Tunic, and more. Check back soon to see which game we chose for our overall Game of the Year.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.
GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.





Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.