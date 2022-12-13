Shoppers love ‘brilliant’ portable heater that’s under £4 with





With temperatures having dropped, there is currently a high demand for portable heaters as Brits look to find ways to stay warm in the winter. Shoppers have eyed up an incredible deal that’s now available on a fan heater that’s less than £4 with Top Cashback.

Cheap and cost-efficient, keep cosy at home or wherever you travel this Christmas with a portable heater. Perfect for when you need to warm up quickly and to heat small rooms, shoppers have praised the DF Fan Heater which only approximately costs 68p per hour to run according to stats from this October. Normally priced at £14 on Dunelm, it’s now reduced to just £3.76 with this special deal from Top Cashback. Saving a whopping £10.24 off its usual price, there are hundreds of glowing reviews from shoppers so you’ll need to be quick to redeem the deal.

Top Cashback is offering a £10 sign up bonus when you shop at Dunelm and to get the bargain heater for £3.76, you’ll need to be a new member of Top Cashback and a new Dunelm customer. If you’re an existing Dunelm customer, you can get it for £3.88, but you’ll still need to be a new Top Cashback member. The deal excludes delivery and is running until December 31, 2022 so buy now. Here’s how to redeem the deal. To claim the sign up bonus, new members of TopCashback need to sign up via this link Search for Dunelm and click ‘Get Cashback Now’ Search for the DF Fan Heater and checkout as normal (be sure to spend £10 or more) The sign up bonus and cashback will then track and appear in your TopCashback account within seven working days of your purchase. The cashback will become payable (and available to withdraw and spend) after Dunelm’s returns period is over, and they have paid TopCashback the commission for your purchase

The DF Fan Heater uses an electric coil to heat up rooms and has two heat settings at 1000W and 2000W. With a carry handle and practical functions like over heat protection, 13 AMP fuse and thermostatic control, it’s compact to bring with you when you travel. Sam said: “Heats up very quickly. Small, handy for storage and light weight so it’s easy to care to different rooms.” Mohammadamin also added: “It works good and with low electricity consumption.” Family agreed: “Brilliant product – very efficient, convenient and not expensive to warm a room quickly.”