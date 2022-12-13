‘Slightly odd note’ spotted on Kate and William’s Christmas card

The whole family look happy and can be seen holding hands as they walk around a garden in Norfolk, presumably in their residence Anmer Hall where they usually spend their summer break.

Body language expert Judi James commented that Kate and William “have made this pose look like a relaxed family day out, with the children in descending order of height and a very proud-looking Kate at the far end”.

Judi explained that the emphasis is on a “casual and united team here”. Prince William and the children are dressed in some “very relatable-looking outfits with William’s trainers looking well-worn and scuffed,” she said.

“There’s no attempt to signal a more formal and impersonal look here, where only Kate seems to have a more regal-looking glow to her white lace blouse and very smart-looking indigo denim jeans,” the expert added.

