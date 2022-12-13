Snow and strikes to cause ‘significant’ train travel disruption

The National Rail has said disruption is to be “significant”. They added: “If you are travelling, please plan ahead and check your first and last train times.”

The Met Office has warned that the snow which caused travel chaos on Monday is here to stay this week as freezing temperatures continue to cause train delays and suspensions.

Oli Claydon, a spokesman for the Met Office, said: “It’s very cold so the snow will stick around – we will see a continuation of the cold conditions.”

Yellow warnings for ice and snow will continue from Tuesday until at least Thursday in Scotland as well as north-east England.

There is also currently a severe ice warning covering south-east England, which includes London and Brighton, and will continue until at least 11am on Tuesday.

The Met Office has said Monday was the coldest day Britain has experienced since the extreme snowy weather in 2010, which means train services on Southeastern, South Western Railway, Greater Anglia and East Midlands Railway will likely remain disrupted this week.