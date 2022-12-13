Spain is the nation that has won the most tennis titles in 2022

Once the season is over, it’s time to also classify the Nations that have imposed themselves this year, led by symbolic tennis players, but not only them: a ranking based on the number of titles won based on the nationality of those who have triumphed.

Leading this ranking is Spain. The Country has dominated tours and rankings with its two key men: the experience of Rafael Nadal; the youth of Carlos Alcaraz. For the latter, five titles this season: the US Open was the icing on the cake for the world number one.

Rafael Nadal follows with four titles, including two Grand Slams. The other five are: two by Roberto Bautista Agust; Pablo Carreno Busta’s Canada Masters 1000; one title each for Alberto Ramos-Vinolas and Pedro Martinez.

Second place for the United States of America with eight titles. Lead Taylor Fritz with three titles: the 250 of Eastbourne, the 500 of Tokyo, the 1000 of Indian Wells. Two for Reiplly Opelka, one for Maxime Cressy and two for Brandon Nakashima: for the latter San Diego and the Next Gen ATP Finals.

There is the question of Russia

In third place is Italy, who have won six total titles. Two for Matteo Berrettini, both on grass (Stuttgart and London); two for Lorenzo Musetti, one on clay and one on hard-courts. The title is added each for Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego: the Umag trophy arrived for the first, the Marseilles one for the second.

The asterisk of this ranking is Russia. Russian players have won a total of seven titles, but for statistical purposes, only three are recognized to the country, those won before the ban in March: Karatsev in Sydney, Rublev in Marseille and Dubai.

Other countries in this ranking are actually featured mostly because one of them won everything for that country: Novak Djokovic’s Serbia’s five; the four of Canada by Felix Auger Aliassime; Holger Rune’s Denmark Three; the three of Norway by Casper Ruud.

Only Australia, at three, has seen three different candidates: Nick Kyrgios, Alex De Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis.