Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kyrgios feels ‘no respect’ after

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kyrgios feels ‘no respect’ after retired Barty wins Newcombe award

Ash Barty’s fifth Newcombe Medal as Australia’s top tennis player has been viewed dimly by compatriot Nick Kyrgios, who teed off at the award on social media. Former world number one Barty retired in March, not long after winning the Australian Open in January, which ended the country’s 44-year wait for a home champion.

Body of sportswriter Wahl, who died while covering World Cup, returns to U.S

The body of well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, has arrived in the United States, the State Department said on Monday. “American journalist Grant Wahl has been returned to his family in the U.S. We’re honored to have shepherded him home, & grateful to the government of Qatar for their cooperation & transparency with our consular process,” U.S. ambassador to Qatar, Timmy Davis, said in a tweet.

Soccer-Di Pietro resigns as APL director after sale of Grand Finals to Sydney

Anthony Di Pietro stepped down as a director of the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) on Tuesday after the country’s top-flight soccer competitions sold the hosting rights to their title-deciding ‘Grand Finals’ to Sydney until 2025. The A-League Men and Women’s competitions have traditionally played their championship deciders at the highest-placed teams’ home grounds but the agreement struck with the New South Wales state government means Australia’s biggest city hosts the next three Grand Finals for both leagues.

Cycling-Astana end Lopez’s contract over new findings in probe

Astana-Qazaqstan said it had terminated Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez’s contract due to “new elements” linking him with a professor under investigation for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. Spanish website Ciclo21 reported in July that police in Spain were scrutinising Lopez’s connections to Marcos Maynar of the University of Extremadura.

Tennis-Top-ranked Swiatek named WTA Player of the Year

World number one Iga Swiatek was crowned WTA Player of the Year for the first time in her career, while Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova were named Doubles Team of the Year, the governing body of the women’s game said on Monday. Poland’s Swiatek went on a superb 37-match winning run and won the French and U.S. Opens as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

NBA roundup: Spurs bear down in final seconds, shock Cavs

Josh Richardson scored 24 points off the bench and Keldon Johnson blocked the potential game-winning shot in the final seconds as the San Antonio Spurs held on for a wild 112-111 victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The Spurs led by 16 points at intermission and by 92-78 after three quarters, but Cleveland clawed back to within 110-106 on two free throws by Jarrett Allen with 3:04 to play. A basket by Devin Vassell was answered by a pair of foul shots by Darius Garland with 1:38 left.

Horse racing-National doping rules delayed amid legal uncertainty

U.S. federal officials hit the brakes on Monday regarding the Jan. 1 adoption of national anti-doping rules for racehorses after a recent court ruling against the program. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) has spent seven months writing the standards, known as the Anti-Doping and Medication Control (ADMC) program, set to replace a patchwork of state rules to better protect horses.

Athletics-Double 800m Olympic champion Rudisha survives plane crash

Twice Olympic 800 metres champion David Rudisha of Kenya escaped unhurt from a plane crash as he was returning from a sporting event at the weekend. The plane carrying the world 800m record holder and five other passengers crashed in Kajiado county in south-east Kenya after they attended the annual Maasai Olympics competition at Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday.

Soccer-U.S. midfielder Reyna says limited World Cup role affected his training

United States midfielder Gio Reyna said on Monday being told by coach Gregg Berhalter he would have a very limited role at the World Cup affected his training in the run-up, but that he apologized and was forgiven by the team. Reyna’s comments came after Berhalter’s weekend remarks that the team had a player “clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field” whom they had contemplated sending home, according to the Charterworks newsletter.

NHL roundup: Blues post OT shutout for Jordan Binnington’s 100th win

Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for his 100th career victory and 12th shutout as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Nashville Predators 1-0 in overtime Monday. Brayden Schenn decided the game midway into overtime. He converted the rebound of Jordan Kyrou’s shot off a 2-on-1 break as the Blues won for just the third time in 11 games.

