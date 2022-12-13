‘Staple’ hand luggage items to ‘keep you warm’ in cold

Take a collarless down vest

As well as packing thin knitwear and thermals, the travel expert recommended taking a down vest – similar to a thin gilet-style jacket, to later underneath other coats.

The TikTok user branded the item the “number one clothing item” that will “change the game” of packing light for cold-weather destinations.

She explained that designs with elements that fold away to create a different neckline work best as they are more versatile. Kate said: “This means you can pack more lightweight jackets or jumpers in place of larger, heavier coats and still stay warm.”

In extremely cold places, like Canada, the life-hacks expert recommended layering the down vest with thermals or a thin base layer, and another jacket on top.