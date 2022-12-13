Stephen Bear found guilty of sharing CCTV sex tape with fellow





Reality Star Stephen Bear has been found guilty of two counts of revenge porn and one count of voyeurism after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. The Ex on the Beach star filmed himself having sex with his ex, fellow reality star Georgia Harrison, on CCTV and sent it to someone on Whatsapp. The court heard that Bear uploaded the footage to his OnlyFans account with the caption: “Morning everyone. Can’t wait for you to see me f******* in my garden. Here’s a sneak peek. I will be dropping this video tonight.”

During the trial, it was revealed that Bear made just shy of £40,000 from the subscription-based site after he opened the account in October 2020 up until its deactivation in December. Giving evidence, Bear labeled himself a “serial dater” and confessed to cheating on previous girlfriends. He told the court: “Me being me when there’s drink involved it just goes out the window.” Speaking on the footage Bear said he “thought it was funny” the moment was captured.

Asked whether he intended to have sex that day, Bear told the court: “My intention that day was to catch up with a friend, having sex is a bonus, and being filmed was quite funny to watch back.” Bear joked about putting in his “best performance” in the footage when being questioned by Jacqueline Carey KC, prosecuting. Bear said: “I put in my best performance every time I have sex with the ladies.” He added: “Twenty minutes – I wasn’t going to be rubbish. “I wasn’t a three-minute wonder.” READ MORE: Police name seven of nine victims of the Jersey gas blast

Former Towie star Ms Harrison waived her right to anonymity in the case, telling the court it “realistically disappeared” after the footage was uploaded. Giving evidence during the trial, she said she had “absolutely no idea” he had CCTV until he mentioned it later. Ms Harrison said: “He was like ‘Oh babe I just realised some of that might have been on my CCTV’. “I didn’t think in a million years it was caught from start to finish.”

Throughout the trial Bear denied sharing the video, branding it a “complete lie” and claiming it was “make-believe” that it was ever uploaded. Bear was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.