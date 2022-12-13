Strictly ‘fix’ row erupts as Fleur East saved despite ‘mistake’

Last week’s Strictly Come Dancing was pushed back to Sunday for the main show and Monday for the results after Saturday’s World Cup match aired on BBC One. Sadly for actor Will Mellor, it was his time to go as he narrowly missed out on this week’s final after the judges opted to save Fleur after the two found themselves in the dance-off. The decision has sparked a backlash from fans of the BBC competition though, with some arguing Fleur should have been eliminated because she made a mistake during her routine.
Following the dance-off, judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse all decided to keep singer Fleur and her partner Vito Coppola in the show over Will and Nancy Xu.
Anton Du Beke opted to keep Will in the competition, but after his vote was outnumbered the actor was forced to bid farewell to the series.
Sunday’s show saw each couple perform two dances each, and the bottom two were asked to replicate their favourite of the two to fight for their place in the final.
Fleur and Vito once again performed their Charleston, while Will and Nancy took to the floor with their Couples’ Choice routine.
The eagle-eyed judges observed each dance carefully and were tasked with eliminating one couple.
Explaining his vote after the two performances, Anton referred to the “fine detail” on the dance-off and pointed out Fleur and Vito’s lift blunder.
The remaining three judges didn’t mention the mistake, leaving some viewers outraged by the “fix”.
Twitter user @ChristineCarr wrote: “If Fleur made a mistake, why was Anton the only judge to call it out? Dance-off is meant to be judged on that dance NOT everything so far #Strictly.”
@blueplummy1966 raged: “What a rotten fix…@bbcstrictly you couldn’t have made it more obvious.
“If this was based on micro details then fleur made mistakes #Strictly.”
As well as Fleur and Vito, the decision leaves Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu and Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal in the all-important final.
The four couples will perform for one final time this week as they compete to be crowned winners and lift the iconic Glitterball Trophy.
