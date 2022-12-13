Strictly star says Anton Du Beke brings ‘more credibility’ as a

“Well, in my mind, because I judge normal competitions quite a lot at [my dance school] Bespoke Ballroom and I have 60 kids in the school, they’re all competitive, I take them to competitions.”

She concluded: “Sometimes I judge too and you have to be completely fair and unbiased.”

Kristina is still very much ensconced within the dance world with her school where she is bringing up the next generation of professionals, who one day may grace Strictly themselves to perform with celebrities.

Strictly Come Dancing concludes on BBC One on Saturday at 7.05pm.

For information about Kristina Rihanoff’s dance school, please visit www.bespokeballroom.com