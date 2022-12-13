Supermarket shoppers warned about voucher scam in run-up to

With the cost of living continuing to rise, many are feeling the pinch, especially when it comes to their weekly shop. Millions of people will be hoping to save money – but are being urged to stay alert to scams which seek to catch them off guard.

As people begin to purchase their Christmas dinners, they could be targeted by a dangerous shopping voucher scam.

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and other supermarket customers are being duped into believing there are vouchers available for them to claim.

The bogus emails claim they are from big-name supermarkets and are offering shoppers £45 off their groceries.

For those worried about festive costs, this may be an enticing offer which encourages them to want to seize it.

READ MORE: Pensioners set to be paid up to £600 as snow and ice sweep the UK