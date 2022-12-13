Susan Hackett Outlines Ways to Improve Your Relationship With

Much ink has been spilled over the relationship between in-house and outside counsel, which has the potential to turn more fraught than ever before as corporate general counsel express displeasure with planned rate hikes.

While most understand good relationships between in-house and outside counsel are essential to a healthy legal department, many general counsel are at a loss regarding what specific actions they can take to keep those relationships healthy, or improve those which have run into trouble. When there’s trouble with outside counsel, it can be hard to know where to even begin to repair the relationship.