SWPL: Celtic’s Pamela Tajonar and Queen’s Parks’ Abby Callaghan

Celtic goalkeeper Pamela Tajonar and Abby Callaghan of Queen’s Park have won the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) awards for November.

Tajonar becomes the first goalkeeper to ever win the award after keeping clean sheets in both of their games last month, including an outstanding performance in their 0-0 draw away to champions Rangers.

The Mexican, who joined from Villareal in August, has only conceded two goals in the league this season – both against current leaders Glasgow City.

Queen’s Park won all three of their matches in SWPL 2 in November and are currently fourth.

Callaghan scored the opening goals in their victories over Kilmarnock and St Johnstone and netted the winner against Boroughmuir Thistle.

Image:

Abby Callaghan scored three goals for Queen’s Park in November





The nominees for the November SWPL award were Rachel Donaldson (Partick Thistle), Kaela McDonald-Nguah (Motherwell), and Krystyna Freda (Hibernian) and for the SWPL 2 award the nominees were Holly Daniel (Montrose) and Lauren Kerr (Gartcairn).

