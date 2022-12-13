Categories
Tekken 7 Has Reportedly Sold Over 10 Million Copies



Tekken 7 has officially sold over 10 million copies, according to Tekken lead Katsuhiro Harada–roughly 20% of the Tekken series 54 million total sales. Tekken 7 released in 2015, and in-between June and December, moved over 1 million units. Harada posted in June that Tekken 7 sold 9 million copies.

Bandai Namco released a Tekken 7 Definitive edition back in 2021, a repackaged edition that includes the base game and all the content from four season passes. In the year since, Bandai Namco has continued to support the game, with additional patches still lined up. Tekken 7’s next patch, patch 5.10, will feature multiple quality-of-life changes. One of these new features is a streaming mode that makes the online ID of opponents private, and instead shows the character name.

