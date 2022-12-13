The colour in your stool could signal end-stage liver disease





Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is an umbrella term for a range of conditions that have one thing in common – the build-up of fat in your liver. While the early stages of NAFLD don’t usually draw attention to themselves by showing symptoms, red-flag signs can appear once the condition progresses. Noticing problems associated with NAFLD could therefore mean your liver has reached the “end-stage liver disease”.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease develops in four main stages, with the last destination being known as cirrhosis. Cirrhosis is sometimes called "end-stage liver disease" because it occurs after all the other stages of damage. Worryingly, "there's no cure" for this most advanced stage of liver damage, according to the NHS. You've probably guessed that this last stage of liver disease doesn't spell any good news for the organ. The inflammation sustained by your liver causes it to shrink and become scarred and lumpy.

"This damage is permanent and can lead to liver failure (where your liver stops working properly) and liver cancer," the health service adds. While the earlier stages of liver disease don't always spur on warning signs, cirrhosis can show red-flag symptoms. Tarry-looking poo is one of the warning signs, signalling your liver has sustained severe damage. The NHS explains this occurs because blood can't flow through your liver properly, which causes an increase in blood pressure in the vein that carries blood from the gut to the liver.

How to manage non-alcoholic fatty liver disease Between a healthy diet and exercise, there are various lifestyle tweaks that can help manage the pesky liver condition. According to the NHS, you should follow a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, protein and carbohydrates, but low in fat, sugar and salt. Drinking water instead of sweet drinks could also help. Other interventions such as exercise, quitting smoking and cutting down on alcohol could also be useful. While NAFLD isn’t triggered by alcohol, drinking may make it worse so it’s advisable to cut down or stop drinking, the health service adds.