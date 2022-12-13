The fruits linked to ’11 percent’ lower risk of stroke – study

During that period the group experienced a total of 4,089 stroke cases, including 3,159 cerebral infarctions, 435 intracerebral haemorrhages, 148 subarachnoid haemorrhages, and 347 unspecified strokes.

It concluded that those who ate the highest amount of fruits and vegetables were at the lowest risk of stroke.

Of these, apples, pears and green leafy vegetables were shown to be the most preventative for strokes.

It said: “This study shows an inverse association of fruit and vegetable consumption with stroke risk.