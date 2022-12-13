The Future of Female Tennis: Who to Watch Out For – Female

A lot of talents are rising in the Women’s Tennis Association. This is good for WTA because talents are needed to help maintain the game’s position as the most popular female sport in the world.

This article will help you discover the upcoming stars in female tennis who are the future of WTA. Below is the list of the rising stars in WTA.

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu is a talented 20-year-old British tennis player who was ranked the 10th best player on July 11 by the Women’s Tennis Association. However, she’s currently the No 75th. She’s a young and vibrant tennis player who sets the court ablaze.

She is the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles. Raducanu made her ITF debut at age 13, and she became the youngest ever to win the ITF under-18 tournament. She’s well known for her outstanding career debut, tenacious gameplay, positive attitude, and charming personality.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff is a skillful tennis player from America. On October 24, 2022, Gauff earned a ranking as the world No 4 in singles and earned No 1 in doubles. She debuted in the ITF under-18 tournament at age 13 and made her debut in ITF women’s circuit in 2018.

Gauff is seen as the next big thing in WTA.

Aryna Sabalenka

Belarusian professional tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has earned 16 career titles. Also, she has earned the rank as the world No 1 in doubles and No 2 in singles by WTA.

Despite starting her professional career in 2012, she didn’t win the main draw until the end of 2014.

Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu is the first Canadian professional tennis player to win a major tennis title and the first to win the Canadian Open in the last 50 years. In 2019, she defeated Serena Williams by emerging as the champion in the US Open and Canadian Open.

The talented young tennis player is fun to watch as she plays with power and passion.

Leyla Fernandez

Leyla Fernandez is another young professional tennis player with a lot of achievements. She has been ranked as the world No 13 by the WTA. Leyla emerged as the runner-up at the US Open 2021 after she defeated three professional players.

Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova is a 21-year-old Russian-American tennis player. She earned a place in the world’s top 100 players and ranked 21st. The young player won her match as a debutant against one of the world’s stars, Veronica Cepede.

Conclusion

Fortunately, with the rising of these stars in female tennis, the WTA doesn’t need to worry about the likes of the Williams sisters or Kim Clijsters retiring. The future of females in tennis is in safe hands.

