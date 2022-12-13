The safest winter holiday destination is ‘worry-free’

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines looked at the safest winter destinations based on a number of important factors. They looked at healthcare, crime rates, pollution and more to find the safest destination.

The cruise line said: “Thanks to its glistening lakes, pristine forests and luminous skies, Finland is often ranked among the best destinations to visit when it comes to winter getaways.

“According to the study, it’s also one of the safest places to find adventure, scoring highly based on its healthcare facilities and low crime rates, allowing for worry-free travel.”

The violent crime rate in Finland is very low and tourists are unlikely to encounter any trouble.

Although storms and blizzards are possible, tourists are unlikely to see any major weather disasters.

