The Time John Lennon Made a Surprise Appearance on Monday Night

The Beatles and American football are two things that are often never mentioned in the same sentence. Many NFL fans were surprised when they tuned in to Monday Night Football on ABC and John Lennon graced their screens. It was a brief appearance but one that many viewers remembered. 

John Lennon interviewed by Steve Turner at Tittenhurst
John Lennon | Michael Putland/Getty Images

On Dec. 9, 1974, millions of viewers tuned in to watch the Los Angeles Rams play the Washington Redskins at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The broadcast had little surprises until host Howard Cosell welcomed John Lennon into the broadcast booth for a quick interview. Lennon admitted he didn’t fully understand the game’s rules but found it similar to rugby rather than European football, also known as soccer. 

