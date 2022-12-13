“This Is A Morning Show”: “The White Lotus” Actor Haley Lu

Anyway, the 27-year-old appeared on TODAY this week. And during her lead-in that previewed her appearance, I guess she’s supposed to smile and wave as they say, “Up next is Haley Lu Richardson.” You get it, you’ve watched morning shows before.
Well, Haley decided to twerk as the camera panned to her.
“What are you doing?!” the hosts said, shocked.
But then she kept twerking.
“It’s a morning show!” one of the hosts exclaimed.
“I mean, yeah, come on!” another host said.
You know those strict-ass TODAY producers were pissed in the green room, LOL.
Anyway, people were dying at the moment:
Anyway, people were dying at the moment:
