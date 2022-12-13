This Metaverse Crypto Might 10x In 2023 – Presale Ending Soon

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

New metaverse and play-to-earn project Calvaria has investors and gamers excited as it closes in on the landmark figure of $2.5 million of funding.

The target will be reached in the coming days, with the presale expected to close very soon and the hard cap target of $3.075 million well within reach.

The game is expected to rocket in price once it is listed on exchanges, having already increased in price by 225% during the course of the presale.

RIA Tokens remain on sale for $0.0325 each, but investors must hurry to secure the remaining presale allocation, with less than 20 million left available. As CryptoNews reported last week, one whale spent almost $100,000 ahead of the deadline, bagging more than 3 million tokens.

The flagship game, Duels of Eternity, is expected to be one of the best play-to-earn games of 2023 given its simple mechanics and addictive gameplay.

Calvaria to 10x After Listing?

Calvaria has already achieved a 2.25x from its early presale price of $0.01, so to reach 10x, the RIA token would need to reach a price above $0.10.

That appears possible for a number of reasons, not only the interest and the hype around the project but its tokenomics, which are likely to lead to supply shock after listing.

The Calvaria whitepaper reveals that the max supply is less than 1 billion – around half that of leading Web3 games Decentraland and The Sandbox – with only 15% of those made available during the presale.

With only another 4% reserved for exchanges – and the vast majority reserved for the prize pool and staking pool – new investors could struggle to secure tokens after the Calvaria IEO.

While GameFi projects have suffered large losses in the 2022 crypto bear market, a new report from leading FinTech and payment processor Zebedee reveals that play-to-earn gaming remains extremely attractive to gamers and its downfall has been exaggerated.

In a survey of more than 1,000 US-based gamers, the results found that 67% would be more likely to play free games if they were provided opportunities to earn cryptos as a reward.

It also found that 45% of respondents found trading NFT assets would be beneficial – compared to 23% who said no and 32% who didn’t have an opinion – with only 10% having a negative view about the integration of Web3 technology into games.

Ben Cousens, chief strategy officer at ZEBEDEE, said:

“What struck us most from the survey findings was that there’s clearly a misperception about gamers and their resistance to crypto integration, as most gamers actually have a positive to neutral opinion of crypto rewards in games. “Further, despite the bulk of industry attention being focused on NFTs, we found that Bitcoin stands out as the most popular decentralized asset amongst gamers when compared against other cryptocurrencies, including NFTs.”

One of Calvaria’s major USPs is its drive to attract traditional and casual gamers to the blockchain, finding they may have been put off in the past because of the large initial outlay needed in some games and a lack of knowledge on blockchain technology.

Calvaria will solve that by creating two versions of Duels of Eternity – one P2E and another that is totally free-to-play (F2P).

Duels of Eternity P2E and F2P Modes

Duels of Eternity is a card-battle strategy game that seems players stack their decks and use their skill, knowledge and other assets to win one vs one battle for rewards.

However, while there are other similar games in the crypto space – such as Splinterlands and Gods Unchained – Duels of Eternity has a number of quirks that sets it apart from those games.

Calvaria has developed a totally free version of Duels of Eternity that requires no purchases or knowledge of the blockchain. Players can enjoy what is essentially the same game with zero outlay – the only difference being they do not fully own their NFT assets and will not earn RIA rewards for winning matches and tournaments.

However, to entice F2P players to the P2E version, Calvaria will include a visible tracker that shows them how much they could’ve earned, while there will be gamified quests for to teach non-blockchain gamers about the technology in exchange for rewards.

Calvaria also has other features its rivals do not – including fully 3D characters, a story mode that builds out the lore of the universe and rewards players with assets that can be used in other modes, and a mobile gaming app available on iOS and Android.

The developers, who are doxxed and KYC-verified, will also take a seasonal approach to the game to keep it players coming back in years to come, with new game modes, assets and seasonal competitions all on the roadmap.

A virtual reality function will bring Calvaria to the metaverse, while an in-house eSports team will be developed and tournaments hosted for major prizes.

Duels of Eternity will also benefit from being built on super-fast and efficient layer-2 solution Polygon, which will speed up the game and payment of rewards.

Read through the Calvaria whitepaper or join the Telegram group for more information and the latest news.

RIA Token Presale Info

Investors do not have long to buy RIA tokens before the presale finishes and the project reaches exchanges, with only 20 million still available.

As set out above, only 15% has been allocated for the presale and another 4% for exchanges.

The majority of the token allocation is reserved for the staking pool/DAO (25%) and the prize pool (20%), with another 15% is held for the reserve/burn pool – operations (8%), INO (6%), and the team and advisers (7%) make up the remaining allocation.

Interested parties should read through our full guide on how to buy RIA tokens during the presale.

Investors can enter the $100,000 RIA token giveaway, where three winners will share a prize with multiple entries earned by completing tasks on social media.

