This oasis in the Houston sky takes luxury living to a whole new

The Houston skyline has a hot new neighbor that you’re going to want to meet. Residences at The Allen may be a new kid on the block, but the innovative hotel-condo project is already leveling up and making a name for itself in the prestigious 77019 ZIP code.

Right next door to Buffalo Bayou Park, this oasis in the sky ushers in 99 ultra-luxe residences with exquisite interior design details, 360-degree unobstructed views of downtown, and hotel amenities, not to mention the activities, nature, and peacefulness of its park-side locale.

“Our goal is to change the way Houstonians think about high-rise living and deliver a lifestyle that is representative of luxury hotel living without sacrificing the privacy of your own home,” says Roberto Contreras, president and CEO of DC Partners, the Houston-based luxury developer behind the one-of-a-kind landmark development.

Here are 10 reasons why you’ll be crushing on the Residences at The Allen in no time.

It’s really, really, really good-looking

From the outside, the modern tower soars 35 stories above the city, where the Thompson Houston hotel will occupy floors one through 15 and the elegant condos and penthouses perch above on floors 16 to 35.

Inside, each luxury floorplan is well-appointed with the finest details — think Thermador and Gaggenau kitchen appliances, Pedini Italian cabinets, heated bathroom floors, and integrated low-voltage lighting in kitchen cabinets. An exclusive selection of luxury porcelain and quartz finishes are also available, as well as tailored flooring options like wood and porcelain slabs.

It has sweet views

Each residence boasts floor-to-ceiling windows for breathtaking views of the glimmering Houston skyline and lush park-side setting. Spacious private balconies offer a customizable — and coveted — range of features to celebrate the view even more. Yours can have a plunge pool, summer kitchen, sky garden, or even your own mini pet park with real grass.

It has “suite” amenities, too

Your high-rise hideaway delivers on incomparable amenities, with everything from a private resident lobby with dedicated 24/7 concierge and valet to private elevator access and a private resident lounge and conference room.

Because of the Thompson hotel, you’ll also have direct access to all the perks of impeccable hotel life, starting with turn-down service and 24-hour room service. There are also three onsite restaurant concepts from world-class chefs along with a beautiful, award-winning spa and a holistic fitness center.

It raises the roof with a helicopter pad

With a sheer cool factor — and convenience — the Residences at The Allen’s private helistop ensures traveling is a breeze for residents. Both of Houston’s airports are easily accessible with a short helicopter ride from the roof.

It’s like living in a vacation

Speaking of that suite life, Residences at The Allen is really like a retreat — every day of the week. The impressive one-acre pool deck seals the deal on vacay vibes with incomparable views, private cabanas, a specialty bar, and more.

Its location is everything

Nestled between bustling downtown and the posh River Oaks neighborhood, the residences put you at the intersection of business and leisure with easy access to fashion, art, food, and nightlife.

It’s a walk in the park

Overlooking 160 acres of the Bayou City’s most prized green space, you’re also just steps away from beautiful parkland with walking and biking trails, art installations, canoe and kayak rentals, picnic grounds, and a large dog park as well as a restaurant and event venue.

It’s perfect for your plus-one pup

Even though Buffalo Bayou Park is in your backyard, you don’t even have to leave the premises with the option for a plumbed pet relief station on your private patio. You can also take advantage of concierge services to schedule a dog walker.

It’s a tech-lover’s dream

Each of the condos are pre-wired for state-of-the-art technology, allowing for full home automation with lighting, music, temperature control, and security. Special EV charging stations are also available in the garage.

Its future looks bright

As part of the visionary work of art and architecture that is The Allen, there’s so much more to love about this six-acre, mixed-use development that’s carving out a new destination community in the heart of Houston. Renowned brands, exclusive lifestyle shops, high-end retail, and exquisite dining options will all come together in one stunning expanse. It’s the best of Houston in one place.

