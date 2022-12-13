TIERdirekt Pet Health Insurance Policies, Now to Be Managed by

COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–All TIERdirekt pet health insurance policies are to be managed by Barkibu, starting Tuesday December 13th, 2022. This decision was made by Great Lakes Insurance SE, the Munich-based insurance solution provider regulated by Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority. Great Lakes Insurance SE is the owner of all TIERdirekt pet health insurance policies.

Following the mandate of Great Lakes Insurance SE, all TIERdirekt pet health insurance policies will continue to be fully served, now by Barkibu. TIERdirekt will cease to provide services to these pet health insurance policies, and Barkibu will be the company that manages their claims and collects the installments of the insurance policies.

With offices in Cologne, Barkibu was founded in 2014. Barkibu has built a strong reputation of responsiveness and reliability in the pet health insurance market. Throughout its history, Barkibu has successfully served millions of pet health related issues. Its fast response to pet health claims and its iOS and Android mobile apps make Barkibu one of the leading pet health insurance players in Europe, and it has seen exponential growth in 2022.

Barkibu’s insurance policies are underwritten by Great Lakes Insurance SE. As a Munich-based insurance solution provider, Great Lakes is regulated by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority of Germany (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht or BaFin) and maintains permanent offices in the United Kingdom (London), Ireland (Dublin), Italy (Milan), Switzerland (Zug/Cham) and Australia (Sydney).

“We’ve always been committed to excellence in pets’ health insurance, and TIERdirekt clients are now in great hands”, said Barkibu’s co-CEO and former VP at JP Morgan, Álvaro Gutiérrez. “We work hard each day to be a reliable partner, both for our clients and for our insurance partners.”

“We are committed to ensuring that the products and services we offer meet the needs and interests of our customers and provide value to them,” said Florian Heger, Head of Agency Business at Great Lakes Insurance SE. “With this decision, TIERdirekt clients are in great hands with Barkibu and continue to have the best pet health insurance coverage.”

About Barkibu

Barkibu has created a new healthcare experience for pets. Through the Barkibu app, pet parents can get assistance on how to take care of their pets, check their symptoms and get immediate triage, and talk to a live vet. All from their home, in real-time, and without worrying about the cost. Barkibu does this through a combination of an AI-powered vet assistant that runs its proprietary algorithms fed with real case data, a chat and video telehealth platform, and a comprehensive insurance coverage policy.