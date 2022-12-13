Too Hot To Handle star Jawahir Khalifa shares regret over rule

During episode three, Lana sent Kayla and Seb to the suite where they were tasked with making a genuine and emotional connection.

Although they were surrounded by temptations, including a bathtub and massage oils, the pair were able to restore the group’s trust in them as they remained celibate.

However, fears quickly grew about the cash prize as fans were concerned there would be nothing left to win.

By the end of part one, only $117,000 remained in the prize pool, resulting in a total loss of $83,000.

Too Hot To Handle season 4, part 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Season 4, part 2 premieres on Wednesday, December 14.