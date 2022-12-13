Top seeds advance at RBC Tennis – Trinidad and Tobago Newsday



Sports







THE top ranked players in the boys Under-12 singles category advanced to the semi-finals of the RBC Junior Tennis tournament at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair on Monday.

First seed Oliver Harragin eased past Darius Rahaman 6-1, 6-2 in a quarter-final showdown between two TT players.

Second ranked Christopher Khan (TT) defeated Malachi Leach (TT) 6-1, 6-3 to seal a place in the semi-finals.

In the other quarter-finals, Jack Brown (TT) outlasted Novak Malcolm (TT) 6-0, 6-1 and St Lucian Denney Estava progressed after TT player Jacob Jacelon was disqualified during the match.

In the girls Under-14 singles quarter-finals there were victories for TT players Shiloh Walker and Lilly Mohammed.

Walker got past Naomi Mohammed of TT 6-1, 6-4 and Lilly had to battle to defeat TT’s Miracle Robley 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Nirav Dougdeen (TT) and Alhil Cyril (St Lucia) advanced to the final four in the boys Under-14 division. Dougdeen beat Justin Horsford of TT 6-0, 3-6, 10-8 and Cyril won his contest against Daniel Dumas of TT 6-4, 6-2.

The tournament continues at 9 am on Tuesday.

OTHER ROUND OF 16 RESULTS –

Boys Under-16: Deron Dumas def McCarvy Cyril 6-4, 6-1; Alexander Merry def Aaron Subero 7-5, 6-2.

Girls Under-16: Reina Alexis def Eva Pasea 4-6, 6-2, 10-6; Abigail Maillard def Charis Salina 0-6, 6-4, 10-7; Ana Sanchez def Elyse Ferguson 6-4, 6-1; Lotoya Murray def Neila Maraj 6-2, 6-3.

Boys Under-18: Sebastian Sylvester def Drew Wilson 6-0, 6-1.