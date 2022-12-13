Tourist warns over ‘sketchy’ scam in Greece

“It triggered all my scam flags and I was very suspicious, but figured there wouldn’t be any real harm as I wasn’t going to visit any bars with them and was on guard for theft.

“It turned out they were young professionals who just hung out there to talk to tourists so they could improve their English.

“We ended up going to some street stalls and eating and drinking the night away on the square.”

Many tourists have great experiences with local residents and speaking to them can be a great way to find the city’s best attractions.