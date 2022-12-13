Toya Bush-Harris’ Towering Christmas Tree Is Decked with Florals

In 2021, Toya Bush-Harris had the most incredible Christmas decor in her Atlanta home, and this year, the Married to Medicine cast member is keeping the same festive energy.

In a December 12 Instagram Story, Toya showed how she was gearing up for the holiday season with photos of her decorating her family’s Christmas tree. The towering fir was beautifully adorned with red and white ornaments, green and white lights, and faux flowers, giving it a modern vibe.

With the evergreen already full of decor, Toya added some final touches with a few more elegant faux flowers. The mom of two seemed to be in the holiday spirit as she smiled in every photo. Toya looked stunning in a sleeveless navy top and matching navy miniskirt.

Toya also made sure to spruce up her fireplace for the holidays. The white mantel was decked with pine garland and red baubles, while cute little elf outfits were hanging from it. On the side of the fireplace, Toya featured beautiful poinsettias to complement her red and green decor.

The Harris family ended their night with a fun boomerang of them fluttering their feet in Christmas-themed socks.

