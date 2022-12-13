Categories
Automotive

Toyota to develop new hydrogen vehicles in the UK


It continues to promote a multi-technology path towards carbon neutrality, offering a diverse range of electrified technologies, including hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, battery electric and fuel cell electric, to meet different mobility requirements. 

The brand said establishing a successful hydrogen transport sector is an essential element in achieving this goal.  

Richard Kenworthy, Managing Director, Toyota Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd, commented on the partnership: “This is a hugely significant project for Toyota and the consortium.  

“It is great to work alongside well-established companies such as Thatcham Research and acknowledge what they can bring to this project.



Source link

Avatar

By Felix Reeves

Felix Reeves writes all things motoring for the Cars section. He recently completed his BA in Journalism at the University of Kent.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.