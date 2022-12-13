Twelve days of scripture — Jon Humhpries

Christmas is just around the corner, and not a moment too soon. As a young boy growing up in east Texas, I was easily carried away by thoughts of sleigh rides and flying reindeer, and jubilant Christmas mornings tearing through carefully wrapped packages. My parents, probably sensing that our family needed to find a way to focus a little more on the true meaning of Christmas, began to research the genealogy of Jesus, the prophesies in the book of Isaiah, and then combined what they found with the more common New Testament accounts of the birth of Christ.
The result was 12 nights of scripture readings that not only helped count down the days leading up to Christmas, but perfectly told the story of the genealogy and prophesies foretold about Christ and his birth.
In our family, we would set out 12 candles. On the first night, Dec. 13, one candle was lit and left burning while my parents read to my brothers and me. The end of the reading was usually a time for discussion about the passages we’d heard, followed by a prayer. As the youngest, it was always my job to blow out the candles, which I looked forward to each night.
Each following night, another candle would be lit and the scriptures continued until finally on Christmas Eve, all 12 candles were glowing and the story of the birth of Christ found in Luke’s second chapter was read.
Of all of the holiday traditions in our family, the Christmas scripture readings have stood the test of time for over 50 years. I passed the tradition down to my children, and they, in turn, are continuing the scripture readings with their own young ones.
I’ve never shared these Christmas scriptures with readers before, but it seems that maybe now more than ever, our world needs a reminder of the true meaning of the Christmas season. So, get those candles ready, draw close your family members, young and old, and start a new tradition this year with these scriptures that my family has enjoyed for generations.
Dec. 13 — Isaiah 7: 1-17: And it came to pass in the days of Ahaz the son of Jotham, the son of Uzziah, king of Judah, that Rezin the king of Syria, and Pekah the son of Remaliah, king of Israel, went up toward Jerusalem to war against it, but could not prevail against it. And it was told the house of David, saying, Syria is confederate with Ephraim. And his heart was moved, and the heart of his people, as the trees of the wood are moved with the wind. Then said the Lord unto Isaiah, Go forth now to meet Ahaz, thou, and Shearjashub thy son, at the end of the conduit of the upper pool in the highway of the fuller’s field; And say unto him, Take heed, and be quiet; fear not, neither be fainthearted for the two tails of these smoking firebrands, for the fierce anger of Rezin with Syria, and of the son of Remaliah. Because Syria, Ephraim, and the son of Remaliah, have taken evil counsel against thee, saying. Let us go up against Judah, and vex it, and let us make a breach therein for us, and set a king in the midst of it, even the son of Tabeal: Thus saith the Lord God, It shall not stand, neither shall it come to pass. For the head of Syria is Damascus, and the head of Damascus is Rezin; and within threescore and five years shall Ephraim be broken, that it be not a people. And the head of Ephraim is Samaria, and the head of Samaria is Remaliah’s son. If ye will not believe, surely ye shall not be established. Moreover the Lord spake again unto Ahaz, saying, Ask thee a sign of the Lord thy God; ask it either in the depth, or in the height above. But Ahaz said, I will not ask, neither will I tempt the Lord. And he said, Hear ye now, O house of David; Is it a small thing for you to weary men, but will ye weary my God also? Therefore the Lord himself shall give you a sign; Behold, a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel. Butter and honey shall he eat, that he may know to refuse the evil, and choose the good. For before the child shall know to refuse the evil, and choose the good, the land that thou abhorrest shall be forsaken of both her kings. The Lord shall bring upon thee, and upon thy people, and upon thy father’s house, days that have not come, from the day that Ephraim departed from Judah; even the king of Assyria.
