Twitter mistakenly labelled Norway PM Jonas Gahr Støre and foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt as ‘Nigeria government officials’. It also labelled Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a ‘Nigeria government organization’. Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, “What a blunder.” “Talk about helping nurture inter-continental and bilateral relationship!” wrote another.

