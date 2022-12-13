Two Americans and five Russians charged with running a smuggling

Signage is seen at the United States Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, D.C., August 29, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Two American citizens and five Russian nationals were charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday with operating a sophisticated international smuggling network that obtained sensitive U.S. military technology and ammunition on behalf of the Kremlin, the Department of Justice said.

The network was allegedly set up in 2017 to evade U.S. sanctions and export controls in place at the time. Further sanctions were imposed on Russia by the Biden administration following its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Three of the seven defendants are in custody, the DOJ said in a statement. They include a suspected officer in Russia’s intelligence service, Vadim Konoshchenok, who was arrested in Estonia last week at the request of the United States.

The two U.S. nationals, Alexey Brayman and Vadim Yermolenko, were taken into custody on Tuesday.