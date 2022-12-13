Two Isa funds have doubled your money despite crash





Long-term investors may still be sitting on huge profits, particularly if they invested in the technology sector, which enjoyed a lengthy boom before today’s troubles. Two Isa funds have done particularly well, doubling investors’ money over the last five years.

In the wake of the financial crisis, the US stock market enjoyed the longest bull run in its history. Tech titans such as Amazon, Apple, Google-owner Alphabet, Microsoft and Tesla rocketed to become trillion-dollar companies. Yet this year they crashed, with Amazon and Netflix down 47% year-to-date, Tesla falling 56% and Facebook (now renamed Meta Platforms) plunging 66%. Investors who bought last year are sitting on big losses rather than gains. Some hugely popular investment funds that invested in tech have fared badly, notably the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust where investors have lost half their money. It is down 42% this year, costing UK private investors billions. Yet over five years it is still up 75%. Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at investment platform AJ Bell, said the technology sector is high risk but can also bring outsize rewards. He highlights two Isa funds that have made investors rich over the last five years, despite this year’s turmoil. Sanlam Global Artificial Intelligence Fund invests in companies that are set to benefit from the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technology.

This futuristic area will change everything from medicine to movies to how we drive our cars, and successful companies could be the tech giants of the future. Sanlam’s fund, launched in 2017 and with assets totalling £610million, adopts a “high-conviction approach” with means it invests in a concentrated pool of companies that it expects to smash the market. This makes it riskier but potentially more rewarding. Many of the top holdings will be familiar names to tech investors, notably Alphabet, Microsoft and Tesla. Yet this is not just a technology fund, Khalaf said. “Fund manager Chris Ford is looking across different industries to identify companies that are using AI to improve their services and profitability. “Hence it also includes companies in other sectors that will benefit from AI, such as tractor maker Deere & Co and healthcare provider UnitedHealth Group.” The last 12 months have been tough, with the fund falling 22 percent, but over five years it has delivered a total return of 108 percent. Investors have doubled their money. Khalaf said this year’s fall could work in favour of new investors, by allowing them to buy the fund into at a cheaper price. But Sanlam’s fund is likely to remain volatile and returns are far from guaranteed, he added. “It is a highly specialised fund and should only make up a small part of a well-diversified Isa portfolio.” READ MORE: ‘Unprecedented’ – Savers lose billions as safe haven Isa funds crash

Fidelity Global Technology Fund has performed even better, with a total return of 126.3 percent over the last five years. It is a much bigger fund than Sanlam, investing £12.7billion in a host of tech companies, many of them familiar names such as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Netflix. Khalaf said: “While the last year has not been kind to technology shares, returns over the longer term have been stellar as businesses and consumers shift to digital. There is no way the technology genie is going back in the bottle.” Investors cannot assume they will enjoy a repeat of the last spectacular decade, when growth was turbocharged by near-zero interest rates and endless monetary stimulus. “That said, the tech titans like Microsoft Apple and Alphabet are now deeply entrenched in everyday life and have deep pockets to invest in new services, as well as high barriers for competitors.” As with any stocks and shares Isa funds, past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Last year’s winners can often struggle to repeat their success. Investors should invest for a minimum period of at least five or 10 years, and balance them with lower risk investments such as bonds and cash.