Ukraine war live updates: Ukraine calls on Russia to withdraw

Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko (C) attends a joint exercise of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus at a firing range near Osipovichi outside Minsk, on Feb. 17, 2022.

Belarus’ armed forces have begun combat readiness drills on the instruction of the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko, according to news agency BelTA, which cited information from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

As part of the drills, troops will have to carry out “engineering, protection and defense activities, and build bridges across the Neman and Berezina rivers,” BelTA reported Tuesday.

The movement of military equipment and personnel will take place during the drills, meaning there will be temporary restrictions on civilian movement on certain public roads and areas.

Russia’s ally Belarus has not participated directly in the invasion of Ukraine by sending its own troops into the country but it has provided logistical support to Russia, which has launched attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Belarus’ president has insisted that the country’s armed forces won’t enter the war, but its armed forces have been conducting an increasing number of military drills, and have formed a joint military task force with Russian forces.

— Holly Ellyatt