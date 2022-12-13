Used car prices are down 3.3% from a year ago — but still

In the latest inflation reading, used cars are one of the few categories with prices that are lower than they were a year ago.

While the consumer price index — which measures price changes for a variety of consumer goods and services — was up 7.1% in November from a year earlier, used cars and truck prices posted an annual 3.3% decline. That compares to some categories that have kept climbing far above year-ago prices, such as eggs (49.1%) and airfare (36%). New car prices are 7.2% higher.

Despite sliding prices for used vehicles, they remain 33% higher than where they’d be if normal depreciation were occurring, said Pat Ryan, founder and CEO of CoPilot, a car-shopping app.

“It’s important to remember that prices are still grossly inflated compared to all normal market conditions,” Ryan said.

“In the new year, we can expect more substantial and accelerated price drops across the board, as vehicle inventory continues to replenish,” said Ryan, adding that dealers also are responding to consumers’ growing resistance to paying record-high car prices.

Demand in the used car market skyrocketed during the pandemic as supply-chain issues hampered automakers’ ability to produce new vehicles. However, the situation is easing slowly with modest improvements in inventory on dealer lots as rising interest rates put pressure on affordability.