Warren Gatland keen to create a ‘no excuses environment’ with

Warren Gatland (PA Wire)

Warren Gatland wants to operate in a “no excuses environment” after taking up the reins for a second stint as Wales head coach.

The New Zealander’s previous spell at the helm between 2007 and 2019 delivered four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief time as rugby union’s world number one team.

This time around, though, he takes charge after a year that produced just three victories from 12 starts under Wayne Pivac, which included home defeats against Italy and Georgia.

Gatland will mastermind Wales’ Six Nations and World Cup campaigns next year, and he said: “How do you create an environment where there are no excuses?

“That’s what I’ve done in the past, a no-excuse environment, so when players come into camp you can get the best out of them.

“That’s what we’ve prided ourselves on in the past, being able to do that.

“The challenge is doing that in the coming weeks so that players are excited about wearing that jersey and leaving everything on the pitch in terms of getting performances and results.

“One of the reasons when I spoke to Steve (Phillips, Welsh Rugby Union chief executive) was remembering the good times of being here, in front of 75,000 people.

“There is a lot of pressure and expectation, but that motivates you and gets you excited.”