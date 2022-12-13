‘Warrior Nun’ Canceled at Netflix After Two Seasons

“Warrior Nun” has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons, Variety has confirmed.

The decision comes a little over a month after the fantasy action series debuted its second season, which dropped in its entirety on Netflix on Nov. 10. The series originally debuted on the streamer back in July 2020, with the second season being announced in August of that year.

“Warrior Nun” is based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala originally created by Ben Dunn. The series centers on Ava Silva, played by Ava Baptista. Silva finds herself pulled into the world of an ancient order of nuns known as the Order of the Cruciform Sword, who battle demons and other powerful forces on Earth, after an ancient artifact is embedded in her back.

Along with Baptista, the series also starred Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Olivia Delcan.

Simon Barry develped the series for television and served as executive producer and showrunner. Stephen Hegyes and David Hayter also executive produced, with Amy Berg serving as consulting producer. Terri Hughes Burton was a co-executive producer.

According to Netflix viewing data, the second season of the series spent three weeks in the top 10 series rankings on the service. It debuted at 26.22 million hours viewed before peaking in week two with 27.74 million hours viewed. It fell to number nine in week three with 11.97 million hours viewed before dropping off the list. While those numbers are not inconsequential, they were not enough to get the series another season.

Deadline first reported the cancellation.