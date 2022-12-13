WATCH: Saab Magalona’s son Vito sings classic hits of The Beatles

We’ve got some Vitomania!

Saab Magalona and Jim Bacarro’s three-year-old son Vito perfectly sang some of The Beatles’ hits, such as “Don’t Let Me Down,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” and “Yesterday.”

The little boy stayed in tune the whole time and even added his own emotions to the songs.

“Some Beatlemania yesterday,” Jim said in his Instagram post.

In the comments section, netizens can’t seem to hide their gigil for the adorable Vito.

Vito sure loves his rock ‘n roll. Aside from singing, he also showed off his drumming skills to songs by the Foo Fighters, Arcade Fire, and Death Cab for Cutie.

Saab and Jim tied the knot in 2015 and have two sons, Pancho and Vito. The couple are also musicians and members of the band Cheats. —Nika Roque/JCB, GMA Integrated News