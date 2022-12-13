Watch Yellowstone Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did the Duttons have the day they wanted?

On Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6, the family set out to have a great day while branding animals.

However, there was plenty of in-fighting between some of the siblings.

Meanwhile, Montana got an unexpected visitor from the outside, threatening to change John’s campaign’s trajectory.

How did it all play out as the series prepared for its big midseason finale.

Use the video above to watch Yellowstone online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Edit Delete

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.