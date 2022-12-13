Posted on: December 13, 2022, 03:33h.

Last updated on: December 13, 2022, 04:06h.

ChatGPT is an openly accessible artificial intelligence chatbot that has had people FREAKING OUT since its launch last month. That’s thanks to its ability to give convincing, human-like answers to all manner of questions.



Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT could be about to take our jobs, but it won’t be drawn in on a Word Cup winner. (Image: Getty)

The Harvard Business Review believes it has demonstrated the potential to take over certain roles traditionally held by humans. These include “copywriting, answering customer service inquiries, writing news reports, and creating legal documents,” according to HBR.

Wait, news reports?

But could it write an intelligent article about World Cup betting, for example? If it could, we could be out of jobs.

So, we asked. And here’s its effort:

ChatGPT’s World Cup Story

As the world gears up for the excitement of the World Cup, many fans are looking for ways to add to the thrill of supporting their favorite teams. One popular way to do this is by placing bets on the outcome of World Cup matches.

If you’re new to the world of World Cup betting, there are a few things you should know before getting started. First, it’s important to understand the different types of bets that are available. The most common type of bet is the moneyline bet, which involves betting on which team will win a particular match.

Another popular type of bet is the point spread bet, which involves predicting how many goals a team will win by. For example, if Team A is favored to win a match against Team B, the point spread may be set at 2.5 goals. In this case, if you bet on Team A and they win by 3 goals or more, you would win your bet.

In addition to these traditional types of bets, there are also many prop bets available during the World Cup. These bets involve predicting specific outcomes within a match, such as the first team to score, the number of yellow cards that will be shown, or the exact score at the end of the match.

Before placing any bets, it’s important to do your research and understand the teams and players involved in each match. This will help you make informed decisions and increase your chances of winning your bets,” — Chat GPT.

When it comes to finding the best World Cup betting sites, there are a few key factors to consider. First, look for sites that offer a wide range of betting options, including moneyline, point spread, and prop bets. It’s also important to choose a site with competitive odds and a good reputation for fairness and security.

Finally, be sure to manage your bankroll responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. With careful research and smart betting strategy, you can add to the excitement of the World Cup and potentially even turn a profit. Good luck!

France or Argentina?

Well, they say it’s never too late to retrain. Maybe we’ll all find jobs that involve empathy-based social skills, beyond the capacity of AI replacement.

Having said that, the article is very generalized. The piece could have been written about any recent World Cup. There’s no analysis or predictions about the one that’s going on at the moment.

We asked ChatGPT why that was.

The bot replied, “I don’t have any information about current events or future predictions. I can only provide information on a wide range of topics based on my training.”

It seems the bot has limited knowledge of the world after 2021. So, there is hope for us yet. Not that we’ve been particularly accurate with our World Cup predictions. But at least we’re aware that one is actually going on.

Open AI, the company that developed ChatGPT, says its mission is to ensure its technology “benefits all of humanity,” although we’re not sure how it benefits us news reporters, who consider ourselves loosely part of that group.

As the comedian Emo Philips once said, “A computer beat me at chess, but it was no match for me at kickboxing.”