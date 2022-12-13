We take a look at Outlander star César Domboy’s net worth

Given Domboy isn’t a main star like Sam Heughan or Caitriona Balfe, he is also likely to earn less than them per episode.

When Heughan and Balfe first started working on Outlander, there were reports from Variety they pocketed an estimated £80,000 ($100,000) for each episode of the Starz drama series.

However, this figure will have shot up with the phenomenal success of Outlander over the years as well as the duo now serving as producers on the show.

Domboy joined Outlander when it was on its upward trajectory in terms of success and as such he might have benefitted accordingly with a good salary.