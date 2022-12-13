Web3 game DOGAMÍ secures $14M total funding

DOGAMÍ, an augmented reality mobile game involving nonfungible token (NFT) pet companions, has completed a $14 million seed funding round, according to a Dec. 12 press release provided to Cointelegraph. The Web3 mobile gaming company raised $7 million led by VC firm XAnge after initially securing $6 million from industry leaders in January 2022.

DOGAMÍ, with community members in over 80+ countries, indicated that it has already sold 12,000 NFTs of dog avatars and 12,000 NFTs of canine accessories through a collaboration with omni-channel clothing retailer GAP.

The company has also launched its first mobile application, “DOGA House”, which allows users to discover and interact with their “NFT puppies” in the “DOGAMÍ universe” while earning DOGA cryptocurrency.

Despite the continuing bear market, Web3 and blockchain-based games continue to score funding for their projects. Analytical service DappRadar shared that despite the sudden collapse of FTX and its negative cascading effect on the Web3 ecosystem, “blockchain games raised over $320 million in November.”

On Nov. 27, Cointelegraph reported that Web3 game publisher Fenix Games raised $150 million in funding to acquire, invest and distribute blockchain games.