What is the next Dreamlight Valley update release date?

Want to know the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update release date and who’s coming with it? Dreamlight Valley updates add new characters and quests to the life sim, and we already know there’s a lot of room for new faces to be added. Fans on social media have been requesting the likes of Cinderella, Belle, and Stitch – and with a certain blue alien having crash-landed in the valley, we know Gameloft are listening.

Despite being in early access, the Disney game has cemented itself as one of the best PC games of 2022, with regular content updates, a vibrant community, and speedy and regular patches when bugs are found. We’ve now had two large content updates since the game launched just three months ago. With “an almost unlimited source” of classic characters to choose from, there’s no sign of these updates slowing down yet.

Dreamlight Valley update schedule

The Dreamlight Valley Toy Story update 2, ‘Missions in Uncharted Space’, arrived on December 6. While you might still be getting used to being toy-sized, and finding clues to unlocking Stitch, there’s no harm in looking forward to the future. Developer Gameloft, however, haven’t revealed anything as yet – presumably because of all that good stuff we’ve got to be getting on with.

The only hint we have had is that Gameloft has teased that Beauty and the Beast could be next. There’s no official confirmation, but all the signs are there, and we can use the update release schedule so far to estimate when we might meet some new Dreamlight Valley characters. If the current update pattern is to be continued, update 3 should land around January 17.

That’s everything we know about what might be coming in the next Dreamlight Valley update, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to keep you busy right now. Make sure you know how to unlock Stitch in Dreamlight Valley, as the cheeky alien is a bit tricky to find. Then check out our guide on Dreamlight Valley Dream Shards in case you need some to open the next realm.