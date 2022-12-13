“Whatever it is; it’s tennis” – Tennis Shropshire Councillor

Since opening this summer, the Dome has become a winter haven for several clubs as they begin to introduce block bookings ahead of the frosty, wintry season. Not only that, but Tennis Shropshire have also pioneered numerous initiatives which they wish to continue at the Centre, with a hope to further unveil and develop programmes going into 2023.

“The Wheelchair Tennis Group have now moved into the Dome and have been using it since day one,” said Jones. “We’ve got several initiatives with Derwin College and now the NHS after signing an agreement with a group called SMI – namely adults who suffer with serious mental illness. We’re also looking to partner with Concord College to further develop their existing outreach programme and continue our work with various Adult Day Care Centres, providing transportation so they can use the Dome’s facilities.

“Heading into 2023, our aim is to introduce LD classes as well as VI, Parkinson’s and walking tennis. So, there’s a number of initiatives that we do want to target on the disability side of things.”

With exciting times ahead for the Cathie Sabin Community Tennis Centre, Jones affirmed, “Bob and I shared a big passion for making tennis available for everybody, and certainly disability groups.