What’s Going On With Netflix Shares – Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Shares of several companies in the broader communications, media & entertainment industry, including Netflix Inc NFLX, are trading higher as stocks gain following Tuesday’s CPI report. Lighter-than-expected inflation has led to hopes of softer Fed rate hikes, which could cause less of a negative impact on consumer spending.

Fed monetary policy tightening could begin to taper off as inflation cools down, which would positively benefit growth stocks. Also, a decline in Treasury yields is positively impacting the sector.

What’s Going On With CPI Data?

The headline CPI rose 7.1% in November, down from 7.7% in October, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The November CPI reading came in below average economist estimates of 7.3%.

Netflix has a 52-week high of $620.61 and a 52-week low of $162.71.