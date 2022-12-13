What’s Happening at the Libraries?

Delta County, Colorado, December 2022: Delta County Libraries offers many informative, educational, and entertaining programs for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit the events calendar at www.deltalibraries.org.

Delta County Libraries Closed for Christmas Eve:

The libraries will be closed Saturday, December 24 in observance of Christmas Eve. Please visit our website for downloadable books, audiobooks, music, magazines, movies and more!

Delta County Libraries Closing Early for New Year’s Eve:

The libraries will be closing at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 31 in observance of New Year’s Eve.

Settle in for Some Thoughtful Entertainment. Grab your library card and get ready to kick back with a new flick! Kanopy is an on-demand streaming service with over 30,000 films and it is FREE with your library card. Visit our online library at www.delibraries.org to get started.

Holiday Book Sale in Paonia:

The Friends of the Paonia Library host their annual holiday book sale at Paonia Library on Friday, December 2 and Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 3pm. Please contact the library for more information at 970.399.7881.

Bring in Your Seeds! Delta County Libraries is now accepting seed returns and donations for the 2023 growing season! Bring your seeds to any library in Delta County during library hours now through the end of January. Seeds must be properly labeled, sealed in a plastic bag, and completely dry. Please do not use library book drops for seed donations. For more information, visit our website or contact your local library. Stay tuned for ways that you can help us package seed donations for checkout!

Free Rapid Testing Kits and Masks!

Delta County Libraries has COVID-19 rapid test kits, KN95 masks, and surgical masks in stock for distribution to the public. Kits and masks are available at the libraries during normal business hours. For more information contact the libraries. Cedaredge @ 970.399.7674. Crawford @ 970.399.7783. Delta @ 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss @ 970.399.7781. Paonia @ 970.399.7881.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, December 14 at 4:00pm at Paonia Library. Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.

The Friends of the Cedaredge Library Are Accepting Book Donations. Bring acceptable book donations to the Cedaredge Library donation shed during library hours beginning in November. The Cedaredge Friends are accepting new and gently used hardback and paperback books. They cannot accept textbooks, reference books, foreign language books, religious books, philosophy or social science books, books on current events or politics, how-to books, or VHS tapes. Contact the library at 970.399.7674 for more information.

Volunteers Needed for Cabin Fever Book Sale. The Friends of the Crawford Library are seeking volunteers to help with their Cabin Fever Book Sale in February. Please call the Crawford library at 970.399.7783 for more info if you are interested in being involved.

Children:

Lego Club @ Cedaredge and Delta Libraries:

K-5 children are invited to join the LEGO Club! Explore your creativity and master STEM challenges with LEGO. Club meetings take place from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the second Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the third Wednesday of every month.

Book Bundles @ Cedaredge and Delta Libraries. Visit Cedaredge and Delta Libraries during normal business hours to check out bundles of children’s books about various subjects, including dinosaurs, holidays, cars, and more!

Weekly Storytimes:

Crawford Library. Every Tuesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783.

Delta Library. Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.

Hotchkiss Library @ Memorial Hall. Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Hotchkiss Library at 970.399.7781.

Cedaredge Library. Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674.

Paonia Library. Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881.

Teens:

Teen Book Club @ Cedaredge and Delta Libraries:

Teens are invited to the Cedaredge and Delta Libraries to join the teen book club to discuss their favorite books, book series, and authors! The teen book club meets from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the first Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the last Wednesday of every month.

Teen Study Group @ Cedaredge and Delta Libraries.

6-12 grade students are invited to Cedaredge and Delta Libraries in December for a Teen Study Group. Get help using library resources and materials to study or finish school projects! Snacks, school supplies, and internet access will be provided. The study group meets at Cedaredge Library on Tuesday, December 13 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and at Delta Library on Friday, December 16 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Calling all Teens! The libraries are seeking teen volunteers to help plan programs and projects for teens. Visit the website to apply at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/teen– volunteer-app/. Adults: End of Life Presentation. Adults are invited to Delta Library for a presentation by Touch of Care Hospice on Friday, December 2 at 11:00am. A representative from Touch of Care Hospice will talk about end-of-life preparations, including the Five Wishes advance directive, the final wishes organizer, and Touch of Care agency services. Touch of Care’s mission is to serve the members of our communities when they need us the most, by professionally providing compassionate care. Please contact the library for more information at 970.874.9630. Seed Sorting Party @ Cedaredge:

Calling all volunteers, seed library supporters, and seed enthusiasts! Come help us get the seed library ready for the 2023 growing season. We need your help sorting, packaging and labeling seeds. You’ll be working with a variety of seeds donated by our patrons, with the expert guidance of Elizabeth Buckingham from Quiet Farm. Light refreshments will be provided. Join us at Cedaredge Library on Saturday, December 10 at 11:00am. Book Talk:

BonnaSue Draper. Local author BonnaSue Draper will talk about and sign copies of her newly published book, The Other Side: A Tale of the American Revolution. The Other Side is a searingly honest novel that explores the conflicts and contradictions of America’s birth amid America’s original sin. Based on the author’s family history, The Other Side offers a timely message of freedom, justice, and power. BonnaSue will be at Hotchkiss Library on Wednesday, December 7 at 2:00pm; Paonia Library on Thursday, December 8 at 2:00pm; Delta Library on Friday, December 16 at 11:00am; and Cedaredge Library on Saturday, December 17 at 11:00am.

Cedaredge Craft Group. Adults are invited to Cedaredge Library to join a social group for all crafty types! Meet with other crafters, show off your crafts, and share resources. Anyone may attend, even if they are not currently crafting! This group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm at Cedaredge Library.

Digging Your Roots Genealogy Group.

Whether you are new to genealogy research or an old pro hankering for a conversation with those who share your passion, then the “Digging Your Roots” Genealogy Group is for you! We can help you get your research started, you can share the discoveries you made during this long hiatus, or you can bring a research project or family album you are working on. The December meeting is on Friday, December 16 from 10:30am to 12:00pm at Cedaredge Library.

Book a Librarian @ Cedaredge or Delta. Schedule a one-on-one research session with a library staff member for individualized help. Please contact the library for more information and to set up an appointment. Cedaredge @ 970.399.7674 or Delta @ 970.874.9630.

Delta Library Book Club. The Delta Library Book Club meets the first Wednesday of every month from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Delta Library. This month’s book is The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West by David G. McCullough on Wednesday, December 7 at 2:00pm.

Bereavement Book Club:

Join us at Delta Library for HopeWest’s Bereavement Book Club. Topics include death, dying, grief, and mourning through the discussion of various forms of literature. Each month, you can check out the assigned book from the library and then join a moderated group discussion about the book. Our shared experience of missing our loved ones helps us to heal. The group meets the second Wednesday of every month from 3:00pm to 5:00pm at Delta Library. This book club is moderated by Claire Dauwe, HopeWest Bereavement & Youth Coordinator. This month’s book is Atlas of the Heart by Brene Brown on Wednesday, December 14 at 3:00pm. Hotchkiss Knitters:

Do you knit or crochet? Join the Hotchkiss Knitters for ideas, help, and good company the first and third Wednesday of every month from 10:00am to 12:00pm in the Addams Room of Memorial Hall. Anyone is welcome to join! Contact Hotchkiss Library for more information at 970.399.7781. Fiber Friends Knitting Group. Adults are invited to join the Fiber Friends to knit, crochet, and enjoy other forms of fiber arts on the third Saturday of every month from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Paonia Library. The Fiber Friends aim to enhance and support fiber skills in the community. Bring your own supplies. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join! Contact Paonia Library for more information at 970.399.7881. Daytime Book Club @ Paonia. Join the Daytime Book Club at Paonia Library! Each month we will gather in the Community Room to discuss a variety of books based on a monthly theme. Participants pick a book to read that fits the theme and are invited to share a brief (3 min) summary of their pick. All genres are encouraged! The theme for December is ‘sky.’ The first Wednesday of every month at 3:00pm. Please contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881 for more information. Evening Book Club @ Paonia. Join the Evening Book Club at Paonia Library! Each month we will gather in the Community Room to discuss a variety of books compiled by club members. Meets the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30pm. This month’s book is The Sacred Bridge by Anne Hillerman on Wednesday, December 14. Service Announcements: Free Legal Appointments. Delta County Libraries is offering FREE legal clinics, by appointment, for parties who have no attorney on the second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Patrons can meet with a lawyer by phone or video conference to discuss civil legal cases. Contact the libraries to sign up for an appointment. Cedaredge 970.399.7674. Crawford 970.399.7783. Delta 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss 970.399.778. Paonia 970.399.7881. Checkout Map Kits and State Parks Passes. Plan your next outdoor adventure with resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau, or a pass for Colorado State Parks! Map resource kits and Colorado State Parks passes are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries. Wireless Printing. Send documents or photos from anywhere using a personal computer or device. Prints can be picked up and paid for at any library in Delta County during open hours. Available now at Delta County Libraries. Checkout Hotspots and Chromebooks:

Internet hotspots and Chromebook computers are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries. Check them out separately or in tandem for all your internet and computer needs! To learn more, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/3d-objects/. StoryWalks®: Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge. The November-December StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is Cooper’s Christmas Adventure written and illustrated by former Cedaredge High School Gifted and Talented students Jessica Craig, Hannah Hatheway, Julia Jackson, Holly Jenkins, and Daizy-Ann McCarthy. What happens when a hungry bear wanders into Christmas town? Find out on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 for more information. Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford:

The November-December StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do You Hear? by Bill Martin. What will you hear when you read this book to a preschool child? Lots of noise! Children will chant the rhythmic words. They’ll make the sounds the animals make. And they’ll pretend to be the zoo animals featured in the book– look at the last page! Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783 for more information.

Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta. The November-December StoryWalk® book at Sweitzer Lake State Park is Ten on a Sled by Kim Norman. One by one, ten animals fall off a speeding sled, until only Caribou is left, but Caribou’s loneliness is short-lived because each of the animals jump back on the sled. Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information.

Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss.

The November-December StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Bear Snores On by Karma Wilson. One by one, a whole host of different animals and birds find their way out of the cold and into Bear’s cave to warm up. But even after the tea has been brewed and the corn has been popped, Bear just snores on! See what happens when he finally wakes up and finds his cave full of uninvited guests — all of them having a party without him! Find out how the story goes at the fairgrounds park in Hotchkiss. Then visit the libraries during open hours for books to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Literacy Program High School Equivalency Testing. For information on High School Equivalency (HiSET®) testing, please contact Gail at 970.234.7175 or gsrebnik@deltalibraries.org. High School Equivalency Classes:

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00am at Delta Library. For more information and to sign up, please contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.

English Language Learning Classes: