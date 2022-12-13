Categories
Business

Why George Harrison’s Son, Dhani, Gave Martin Short a Huge Hug

Something special compelled George Harrison‘s son, Dhani, to give comedian Martin Short a huge hug when they crossed paths months after the former Beatle died in 2001. George’s only interaction with Short was at a party in 1990. However, the comedian left a lasting impression on the guitarist.

George Harrison's son, Dhani, at his father's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2004. Martin Short attending 'Night of 100 Stars Gala' in 1990.
George Harrison’s son, Dhani, and Martin Short | Jeff Kravitz/Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

In his memoir, I Must Say: My Life As a Humble Comedy Legend, Short wrote about meeting George. Although he and his then-wife, Nancy, had “acclimated” to Hollywood, some celebrities “froze” them in their tracks, including George Harrison.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.