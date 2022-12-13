Why Netflix’s The Stranger Is So Controversial

The Stranger, an Australian true-crime film, has drawn controversy this year after the family of the victim the film is based on. The film is based on the investigation into the real-life kidnapping and murder of Daniel Morcombe, a 13-year-old Queensland boy. As is the case with many movies based on true stories, this film was not without its fair share of controversy.





Most of the issues voiced concerning The Stranger came from people with direct ties to the case, namely the parents of Daniel Morcombe. The movie, directed by Thomas M. Wright, was Kate Kyriacou’s book, The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer, which, in turn, was focused on the tragic murder of Daniel Morcombe and the undercover sting to catch Brett Peter Cowan. Though The Stranger made changes to the case, it didn’t fully hide the fact that the Morcombe family’s tragedy was at the center of the story.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sparked An Important True Crime Debate





Daniel Morcombe’s Family Didn’t Support Netflix’s The Stranger

The main opponents of the film’s production and release were the parents of Daniel Morcombe himself. In an interview (via 7News), they referred to the film as “morally corrupt and cruel.” Several years ago, the father of Daniel, Bruce Morcombe, stated that he was approached by filmmakers who asked for permission to make a movie about his son’s death. However, Bruce and his wife both declined the offer on the grounds that it would tarnish their son’s legacy and would profit off the death of their child.

Additionally, Morcombe’s family took issue with the marketing of the film. They demanded that Transmission Films and Netflix stop using their son’s name to promote the movie. However, despite the objections from the family, the film was still released, which angered the family further. Morcombe’s family released a statement (via StartsAt60) shortly after the film premiered, stating in part: “What a low act! I won’t be going to watch this movie. I won’t be recommending anyone go. The movie is not supported or sanctioned in any way by the Morcombe family.”

How The Stranger Tried To Avoid Controversy

Despite the controversy associated with the movie, The Stranger did attempt to mitigate this controversy during production. First and foremost, the names of those involved in the real-life case have been altered for the film. For example, Daniel Morcombe’s name has been changed to James Liston. Additionally, the film never shows the victim’s face nor the actual kidnapping and murder that took place. The family of Daniel Morcombe is also entirely left out of the film and is not even mentioned in passing.

Director Thomas Wright later mentioned (via Variety) that he chose to focus The Stranger on the killer instead of the victim was so the film could have a “clear moral perspective.” The filmmakers also released a statement (via News Au) after the controversy surfaced, claiming, “When the film was first in development, the producers approached the family to make them aware of the film. They declined to be involved. It is a decision we continue to respect.” In spite of all this, The Stranger was still released to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Next: The Good Nurse True Story: What Netflix Gets Right & What It Changes