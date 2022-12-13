Why you should invest in sustainable living

SMDC champions living in a safe and sustainable cosmopolitan lifestyle with its residential spaces. Above is the artist perspective of SMDC’s Joy Residences in Baliwag, Bulacan. Photo source: SMDC

Economic headwinds are creating uncertainties in the short term, people are looking for safe and sustainable investments. Today’s Philippine property developers are bringing master-planned and well-thought of living spaces that offer this viable option.

In the area of safe and sustainable spaces, SM Development Corporation (SMDC), one of the country’s leading residential property developers, looks at this holistic approach across its residential portfolio.

“We focus on creating value for our stakeholders, especially our residents, by offering them an upgraded lifestyle choice that allows them to live, work, and play in our residential developments,” says Jose Mari Banzon, SMDC President. “Apart from this holistic approach, we help Filipinos achieve their dream homes and provide green spaces that promote productivity and well-being.”

As part of SM Prime Holdings (SM Prime), SMDC is committed to developing safe and greener spaces that are attuned to investors and residents. This means, an investment in SMDC gives investors and homeowners access to living spaces that are safe, luxurious, convenient, and top-notch quality residential developments.

More than functionality, proximity to SM Prime’s office developments and mall complexes provides an advantage for SMDC residents. Currently, SMDC has more than 60 established properties across Metro Manila and other key cities in the Philippines.

Anchored on green living

SMDC puts importance on the environmental sustainability of its communities. Its development features “green living”, such as garden areas, footpaths, cycling lanes, and other natural elements incorporated into its sustainable and resilient master plans.

According to Banzon, SMDC developments continue to integrate a viable, systemic, and holistic way of incorporating its three sustainability pillars – economic, environmental, and social initiatives – into its business strategy. Anchored on an SMDC Sustainable thrust, the company has become a developer for Filipinos in more ways than one. Its value is in generating employment opportunities for Filipinos through its developments, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown while its CSR programs and efforts have helped and served its communities.

Upgraded lifestyle and sustainable living at SMDC

SMDC’s development, the Mint Residences in Makati City and Park Residences in Sta. Rosa City epitomizes the company’s environmental sustainability.

With Mint Residences being developed in one of the major and most dynamic central business districts in Metro Manila, the award-winning developer included a biophilic design to help bring vertical living closer to natural elements. A master plan where nature meets modern living, citizens may now recover from the hustle and bustle of city living through an integrated community designed for human health.

At the center of the emerging Sta. Rosa City is a lush SMDC property called Park Residences. Inspired by New York City’s most influential Central Park, it is designed with open spaces to cater to residents’ active lifestyles. But on top of its swimming pools, a basketball court, and a central garden, its salient feature is its disaster resilient measures like a water catchment facility and detention pond that help prevent further flooding in the area.

A standard in premium township development

In the spotlight of SMDC’s vast portfolio are two luxurious properties in Parañaque City, situated across NAIA Terminal 1. Aptly called the Gold City, the 11.6-hectare world-class township features the Gold Residences and Gold Towers Residential-Offices (Reso) which brings a convergence of modernization, dynamism, innovation, and prestige to this development. A rich yet sustainably designed and premium condominium developments suit the ‘gold standard’ of quality life. Every corner features amenities and services that can help fulfill residents’ active lifestyles as well as an opulent design.

Notably, the Gold Towers Reso is an efficient design in residential developments introduced by SMDC to answer the emerging remote work concept emphasized during the pandemic. Not only do professionals get a piece of luxury in city living, but also a smooth and uninterrupted workflow with 100% back-up power and strong internet connectivity, and amenities that complement the entrepreneurial lifestyle.

A celebration of work-life balance

Having a strong and continuous mission to cater to all kinds of current and evolving housing needs, SMDC’s properties are attainable and inclusive, all the while keeping to its quality standards. It ensures that residential master plans come with safe spaces accessible to the vulnerable sectors of society.

To provide residents and guests with social sustainability, each property’s living spaces and community events are designed to help encourage social interaction. Smile Residences in Bacolod City, Style Residences in Iloilo City, and Gem Residences in Pasig City are a few examples where you can live up to the saying “work hard, play hard.” Residents can enjoy views of thriving cities and world-class amenities, all at the same time, thrive in one seamless fusion where a successful career meets an entertaining lifestyle.

2022 and beyond: A sound investment

The increasing demand for residential properties and developments makes the real estate industry a tough market. SMDC champions integrated commercial and residential environments, resulting in an accessible and sustainable cosmopolitan lifestyle for Filipinos or any discerning investor today.

SMDC and its developments have received local and international recognitions – a testament to its hard work, commitment, and innovation in sustainable designs.

SMDC is a subsidiary of SM Prime which is committed to providing safe and sustainable spaces for its stakeholders.

SM Prime’s development strategy is anchored on the responsible use of resources. In the communities it serves, it is able to help promote resource conservation, environmental protection, and disaster resiliency by implementing solutions for water, waste, and energy management.

NOTE: BrandNews articles are promotional features from our sponsors and not news articles from our editorial staff.