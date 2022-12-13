Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma’s Relationship Timeline

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma have Instagram to thank for their love story.





In 2019, the NBA player sent his first Instagram message to the model, but he never heard back. “I got a DM a year prior from my boyfriend, and I’d never seen it. I don’t know what the glitch in the system with Instagram is, but that never came up for me,” Harlow explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021.





Fortunately, the Washington Wizards player didn’t give up. One year later, he messaged Harlow again — and this time, she actually saw his DM. They started speaking regularly, and a month later, Harlow made the “very spontaneous” decision to move to Los Angeles to get to know Kuzma better. The couple have been together ever since.





“I think what makes us work is [that] Kyle is such a relationship guy. He’s so All-American, super sweet,” Harlow told PEOPLE in July 2021.





Since connecting on Instagram, the pair have shared plenty of sweet moments. From quarantining together to Valentine’s Day dates, here’s everything to know about Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma’s relationship.







Early 2020: Kyle Kuzma messages Winnie Harlow on Instagram

In March 2020, Kuzma posted a picture of Harlow on Instagram and DMed her. He had also sent her a message a year prior, but she never saw it.





“At the top of quarantine, he DMed me again … He shot his shot. He slid in the DMs,” Harlow explained to Stephen “tWitch” Boss while appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “That was cute. I was like, ‘Oh hey, how’s quarantine been?’ ”





The pair then started talking daily and made plans to meet in person.







April 2020: Winnie Harlow moves to Los Angeles to be with Kyle Kuzma

After talking on the phone, the duo were ready to connect in real life. At the time, Kuzma played for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Harlow lived in Brooklyn, New York. “After a month of being on FaceTime for 24 hours every single day for a month, he was like, ‘You gotta come to L.A.,’ ” Harlow recalled on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “And I’ve been in L.A. ever since. That was a year ago.”







April 23, 2020: Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma start dating

Harlow and Kuzma started quietly dating in April 2020. Harlow celebrated their one-year anniversary a year later with a sweet Instagram video of the couple sharing a kiss.





In July 2021, Harlow told PEOPLE how they became official. “I had just been out here with him during quarantine and no one really knew at the time,” she recalled. “I was getting ready for bed and my process is very long. I have serums. I have my bonnet. My shower takes half an hour. I’m just winding down. I was taking a really long time and he was like, ‘Can I cuddle with my girlfriend?’ And I was like, ‘Girlfriend. Oh, okay, sure. There we go. I guess it’s a wrap now. Hang up my jersey.’ [That’s] how we ended up in a relationship.”







May 15, 2020: Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma are spotted out together

Harlow and Kuzma were first linked in May 2020 when they were spotted holding hands in L.A., in photos obtained by TMZ. The pair stopped at a convenience store in Hermosa Beach, California, with Kuzma’s dog.







June 23, 2020: Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma go Instagram official

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2020 when they posted their first photos of each other, though they still kept quiet about the exact nature of their relationship. Alongside a selfie of her and Kuzma at the beach, Harlow wrote simply, “The 🌊.” For his post, which came a few days later, the basketball star opted for no caption and instead shared a series of recent photos and videos, including two shots of Harlow.







July 24, 2020: Winnie Harlow celebrates Kyle Kuzma’s birthday

Harlow gave some insight into her relationship with Kuzma on his 25th birthday, penning a sweet tribute to him on Instagram. “Happy birthday @kuz ❤️ blessed to know your beautiful heart and soul,” she wrote. “Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes and now I’m hooked. Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone.”





The model added, “Thank you for making me smile everyday, wiping my tears, and pushing me to be my best. Thank you for your energy king, it’s only up from here lol 💋I love you babe have an amazing day today and kill it at work young lion🦁🔥.”







September 8, 2020: Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma go golfing in the NBA Bubble

In September 2020, Harlow and Kuzma made headlines when they had a golf date in Orlando, Florida, within the 2020 NBA Bubble. The couple posted photos and videos of their date, which included driving a golf cart and seeing an alligator on the course.







February 14, 2021: Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma celebrate their first Valentine’s Day

Harlow and Kuzma shared sweet Instagram posts in honor of their first Valentine’s Day together. “My Valentine 🥰 my sweet boy @kuz 🌹,” Harlow wrote alongside a series of photos with Kuzma. “Yes you drive me nuts but you put up with my crazy so I think that’s a fair trade 😂😘 thank you for being a shoulder to cry on and a hand to hold. The best boyfriend a girl could ask for. Can’t wait for more adventures with you. Love you issha mi widdle daddy bear 🥺🤣🥰.”





Kuzma also shared several photos with Harlow. “Happy Valentine’s Day Lil baebe,” he wrote. “You are a beautiful soul that I love getting to know more and more of everyday. (didn’t know that was possible lol) I’m a pain in the butt, but you always put up with my shenanigans (like random farts) 🤣🤣🤣 thank you for opening up and being you around me and loving me lots.”







April 23, 2021: Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma celebrate their first anniversary

Harlow posted a celebratory Instagram for her and Kuzma’s first anniversary. “Happy 1 year anniversary @kuz 🤍,” she wrote alongside a video of the couple sharing a kiss at a restaurant.







December 22, 2021: Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma shut down breakup rumors

In August 2021, the couple were rumored to have broken up, however, a few months later, they were seen walking hand-in-hand in New York City.





In photos obtained by TMZ, Harlow and Kuzma looked cozy as they headed to a dinner date at celebrity-favorite restaurant Carbone.







February 14, 2022: Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma celebrate another Valentine’s Day

Harlow and Kuzma went all out for their second Valentine’s Day together. Their celebration included rose petals, candles and a huge sign that read, “Love.” Sharing the sweet moment on Instagram, Harlow wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day my Cupid 🌹🥰❤️.”







August 2, 2022: Kyle Kuzma opens up about his relationship with Winnie Harlow

In August 2022, Kuzma opened up about his relationship with Harlow during an interview with PEOPLE. “I think people look at me and they see blond hair and they see the person that I date or the clothes that I wear, they have this image of me,” the athlete said. “But not many people know that I’m just a regular humble dude and I just have fun.”





Kuzma also said that having a partner like Harlow helps him explore the world beyond basketball — including the fashion world. “We always bounce ideas off each other,” he said of his supermodel girlfriend. “[Winnie] has a lot of style, too, and that’s one of the things that’s connecting me to her and you know we love fashion, we love art, we love clothing.”







November 10, 2022: Winnie Harlow supports Kyle Kuzma at Washington Wizards game





Harlow was on hand to support her boyfriend as the Washington Wizards took on the Dallas Mavericks. The model posted a series of photos from the game the following day, including a shot of her holding a cutout of Kuzma’s face. “Someone tell 33 to give me a call ☎️❤️🤤🌸🌸,” she wrote in the caption.